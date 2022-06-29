Pakistani vlogger Abdullah Khattak passed away in tragic car accident

Pakistani vlogger Abdullah Khattak breathed his last in a car accident that took place in Peshawar on June 29, 2022.

Taking to Instagram, those close to Abdullah Khattak shared the unfortunate news of his passing. Bilal Siddiqui, a close friend of the deceased took to social media to share the news.

He wrote: “I don’t know how to announce this, but Abdullah Khatak has passed away in a road accident tragically last night. There are few words to express the deep pain and sorrow of losing such an angel, I still don’t believe death would come to you this early.”

Bilal Siddiqui added: “Please pray as many times as you can ask Allah for his forgiveness, remember his family in your prayers, it’s really difficult to cope with such a loss. May Allah forgive his beautiful soul like a death of a new-born baby, and provide patience to all his family members.”

Social media star Romaisa Khan also took to Instagram to share the news. Posting a photo with Abdullah Khatak that they clicked only weeks ago, she wrote: “I still can’t process how this happened. I am shaking. I can’t. We had so many plans together. We had to vlog together.”

Aga Khan University also took to social media to share the news. It tweeted: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our dear student and friend, Abdullah Khattak (MBBS ’24), who met with a motorcycle crash earlier today. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to his family and friends.”

Abdullah Khattak was 21-years-old and pursuing an MBBS degree. He shared regular vlogs on his YouTube channel. He was also very popular for his studying habits which he shared with his audiences on his YouTube channel as well.