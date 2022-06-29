Government issues a special logo on Pakistan’s diamond jubilee

The federal government on Wednesday issued a special logo to celebrate the diamond jubilee of the creation of Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, while sharing the video of the new logo on Twitter, wrote that the catchphrase of the logo is “Azm-e-Aali Shan, Shad Rahe Pakistan”.

“Our elders and martyrs built Pakistan through a strong will and with the same determination we will make it economically strong and invincible,” the information minister added.

The minister also shared her resolve to engage youth as decision-makers so that the dream of a self-reliant Islamic welfare state is realized.

Earlier on March 7, President Arif Alvi unveiled a logo to mark the initiation of Diamond Jubilee celebrations in Pakistan which has now been changed by the Shahbaz-led government.