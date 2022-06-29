Ramiz Raja reveals icon players for Pakistan Junior League

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has made a major announcement about the upcoming Pakistan Junior League (PJL).

In a press conference on Wednesday, Raja named Shahid Afridi, Darren Sammy and Shoaib Malik as the icon players for the league.

Meanwhile, legendary batter Javed Miandad will supervise the event.

Former Windies all-rounder Sammy, who is the only captain to have won T20 World Cup twice, is excited to watch youngsters participate in PJL.

“PCB is bringing Pakistan Junior League which is the first T20 league for U19 cricket in the world. I’m super excited to be the mentor in PJL and looking forward to see the talented youngsters in PJL,” said Sammy.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said: “Pakistan Junior League is a great opportunity for not only Pakistani cricketers but for U19 foreign cricketers as well. I will be part of Pakistan Junior League as a mentor.”

Raja also stated that 30 companies are interested in buying franchises in the league. Additionally, Rs100 million have been set aside for PJL from the PCB Budget.

Six city-based franchise teams will take part in the 19-match competition from October 1-15 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, with the participating players to be selected through a draft system and each dug-out to boast an iconic player who will serve as the team’s mentor or coach.

It must be noted that Pakistan Junior League will be the first 20-over league of its kind in which will integrate local under-19 players with foreign players. They will share dug-outs in a bid to improve cricket skills, share knowledge and build towards their future bonding.

The PCB has also said that each foreign cricketer will be allowed to have a parent accompany them, with the cost to be picked up by the event organiser or his franchise.