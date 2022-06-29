Rupee finishes stronger against US dollar, gains Rs1.75

With the country inching closer to the resumption of a loan program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the transfer of funds from a Chinese consortium of banks, the rupee continued to rebound against the US dollar, climbing Rs1.75 in interbank trading on Wednesday.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday at the close of the day’s trading, a US dollar cost Rs205.12.

The dollar was down by RS1.75 from the previous day’s close of Rs206.87.

It is the second consecutive day that the rupee has made strong gains against the US dollar.

Since it reached a peak of Rs211.93 in the interbank on June 22, the dollar has fallen by Rs6.81.

Earlier during intraday trading on Wednesday, the US dollar briefly tumbled below Rs205 to be traded at a low of Rs204.90, though it then rose back up to Rs205.50.

Yesterday, the State Bank of Pakistan’s data showed that the dollar had closed at Rs206.87 in the interbank, with the rupee appreciating Rs1.07 or 0.52%.