Murtaza Wahab presents Rs31.89b surplus budget for KMC

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab has announced an Rs31.89 billion budget for the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

At a news conference on Wednesday, Wahab said he was presenting a surplus KMC budget for the next fiscal year 2022-2023, with a total revenue target set at Rs31.91 billion and total expenditure estimated at Rs31.89 billion. The surplus was calculated at Rs16.128 million.

The administrator explained the performance of the government along with the detail of the project carried out in the last six or seven months.

Taking a jibe at former administrator Waseem Akhtar, Murtaza Wahab said in the past, they would cry all the time they had no power, we have dismantled that narrative.

“When it rained [earlier this week] every local bodies department had been activated across the city and where there was a complaint about the accumulation of rainwater, I went there with the staff to control the situation.”

He claimed that in the past rainwater used to stagnate around Nagan Chowrangi and KDA Chowrangi, but this time there was no stagnant water in the area.

In addition, he stated, the authorities have been working to restore the public parks and over 40 parks have been restored in the last six months.

The construction of roads is underway in Old City Area, Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan, and around the Jinnah Hospital.

Budget estimates

The current receipts in total income are Rs26.31 billion, capital receipts Rs59.43 million, and District ADP funds are Rs5.1 billion.

The KMC authorities have earmarked Rs21.52 billion for establishment expenditure and Rs2.38 billion for contingent expenditure.

Development projects are estimated at Rs2.72 billion and District ADP expenditure is estimated at Rs5.1 billion.

The repair and maintenance budget is estimated at Rs27.13 million.

The KMC has allocated Rs8377.480 million for a pension fund, miscellaneous expenses and a bailout package.

Rs5756.250 million have been allocated for medical and health services and Rs3943.037 million for municipal services.