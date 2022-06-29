Afghanistan raises custom duties on coal after Pakistan shows interest

After Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif suggested that Pakistan may import coal from Afghanistan in rupees to offset the high cost of fuel imports, Kabul decided to raise the customs duty for coal by 122%.

In a circular issued by the Afghan Finance Ministry on Tuesday, it said that the customs duty for coal was being revised.

It noted that previously, a customs duty of $90 per ton had been imposed. However, the revised duty would see coal priced at $200 per ton.

The decision to increase the customs duty on coal, the finance ministry said, was down to the increase in the price of the commodity in the international market and per the Customs laws of Afghanistan.

It added that currently the customs duty is levied on around 30% of coal exports.

Pakistan seeks Afghan coal

Earlier on Monday, while addressing the “Turnaround Pakistan Conference”, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan has finalized the deal to import cheap coal from Afghanistan in rupees which would save precious foreign exchange.

He was addressing a dinner attended by leaders of the government’s coalitions partners at the Prime Minister’s House.

The prime minister criticized the previous government for not importing coal, oil and gas while the prices were low in the international market.

“[Now] the coal has become expensive and Pakistan is spending billions on importing coal to run power plants.”

He said the current government, for the past few weeks, had bee finalizing a plan to import coal from Afghanistan instead of South Africa.