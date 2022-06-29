Punjab CM vows to make an example out of 15-year-old boy’s killers

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has vowed to make an example out of those who killed the 15-year-boy in Lahore by letting the law take its due course.

He was speaking to the media during his visit to the house of the slain minor in Shahdara.

The chief minister said that he cannot turn a blind eye to the burgeoning crime rate in the province.

“Nevertheless, we have the political will to end lawlessness and we will succeed.”

When asked about the line of action he intends to adopt to end crimes like these, Hamza said, “35% of cameras installed under the Safe City Project have been dysfunctional for nearly four years which is the greatest wrong done to the people of Lahore” and so he put their restoration on his priority list during his cabinet meeting.

Hamza also hinted at capacity building of police and proper law enforcement to curb crime.

The chief minister lamented that the previous government ‘destroyed the old Pakistan’ in its quest to make a new one.