Did Aamir Liaquat die a natural death?

As a legal battle rages on whether an autopsy should be conducted for former lawmaker and televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain who died mysteriously earlier this month, the ‘inconclusive’ report of a physical examination conducted before his burial suggests he may not have suffered death from natural causes.

Aamir Liaquat Hussain was found dead in his home on June 10. Even though he was found dead in mysterious circumstances, his family – particularly his first wife, his daughter and his son - refused to have an autopsy conducted. The matter was even raised in court which delayed his burial and is still the subject of a legal wrangle between the state and two of Aamir’s wives.

However, before he was laid to rest in the courtyard of Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s tomb next to his parents, medical examiners had managed to complete a physical examination, if not a full post-mortem.

A Medico-Legal Certificate (MLC) prepared by the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre’s (JPMC’s) medico-legal section has been obtained by SAMAA DIGITAL.

The report notes that Aamir’s body had been examined in the morgue of a large Karachi-based charity.

The examiners observed reddish-yellow froth oozing from Aamir’s nostrils.

Moreover, they saw that his face was flushed and purplish in color while his eyes were congested.

Bright red patches were found on both sides of his back. The posterior sides of both his legs and thigh were also bright red in color.

There was purplish congestion observed on both sides of his neck and the upper part of his chest.

His nails were cyanosed (rendered blue) while his hands were clenched.

The medical examiners further wrote that they found no marks of violence on any parts of his body, such as abrasions, bruises, lacerations or cuts.

Moreover, it said that there was no obvious injury on external examination.

The examination, however, was inconclusive as far as the cause of death was concerned, with the examiner noting: “on the basis of external examination, nothing can be opined regarding the cause of death.”

What the observations mean

With the report stopping short of drawing any conclusions, SAMAA DIGITAL approached Karachi’s former police surgeon, Dr Hamid Jilani.

While the findings of the physical examination were shared with him, the name of the patient was not disclosed.

Jilani explained that froth does not usually come out of the nostrils. The circumstances in which froth oozes from the nostrils, Jilani said, were drowning or strangulation.

In the case of the former, he explained that the froth is usually white.

Reddish-yellow froth, he said, is observed usually in the case when someone is throttled.

Moreover, Jilani said that the purplish congestion observed on both sides of the neck suggested the possibility that the victim was possible throttled.

The congestion on the anterior aspect of the upper chest suggests that the victim was beaten up. He explained that when the body is struck hard at any place, it leaves a spot which is usually red in color, due to the destruction of small veins. Depending on the intensity of the blow, he said that it could develop congestion at the spot.

After a while, it may turn purplish color and there may be bruising.

On the cyanosed or blue nails, Jilani explained that this usually occurs when the supply of blood to the nails stops, leading the nails to develop a blue color.

Suggesting the possible reasons for blood flow to vanish from the nails, he suggested that among the reasons for it was that the victim may have been poisoned or was throttled.

Based on the available information, Jilani concluded that there was a 50% chance that the man in question may have been murdered and that he did not die naturally.