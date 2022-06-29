‘I’m a woman, not a parcel’: Alia Bhatt claps back at publication for misogynistic comments

Alia Bhatt recently clapped back at a publication for the misogynistic comments they made since the announcement of her pregnancy while also misinforming readers.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Alia Bhatt thanked all those who sent well wishes along her way.

She wrote: “Overwhelmed with all the love! Have tried to read everyone’s messages and good wishes and all I want to say is, it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment in our lives with all your love and blessings.”

Alia Bhatt also took the opportunity to call out a publication that was misinforming its readers about the actress and her work commitments.

The publication wrote: “Reportedly, the mommy-to-be will return to Mumbai in mid-July. It is also being reported that Ranbir might go to the UK to bring his wife home.”

It added: “Alia will be taking rest after she returns from her shoot. The report also suggests that the actress planned her pregnancy in a way that doesn’t affect any of her commitments. She will be wrapping up her films, Heart of Stone and Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani before the end of July.”

To this Alia Bhatt responded: “Meanwhile, we still live in some people’s heads. We still live in some patriarchal world.”

She continued: “Nothing has gotten delayed. No one needs to pick anyone up. I am a woman, not a parcel. I do not need rest at all but good to know you’ll have a doctor’s certification as well.”

The star concluded: “This is 2022. Can we please get out of this archaic way of thinking. Now if you would excuse me, my shot is ready.”

Earlier this week, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a photo of herself laid on a hospital bed. The photo also featured Ranbir Kapoor as the two looked excited while watching the screen. Announcing her pregnancy, she wrote: “Our baby, coming soon.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had been dating for years. The two tied the knot earlier this year in an intimate ceremony.