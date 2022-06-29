Ishaq Dar returns, violent load shedding protests, Malik Riaz deal

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Wednesday, June 29, 2022:

Ishaq Dar confirms planned return to Pakistan

Former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Ishaq Dar has confirmed that he plans to return to Pakistan in July.

In an interview with BBC Urdu, Dar said that he was preparing for his return to the homeland. “My plan for the return to Pakistan next month is almost confirmed,” he said on Tuesday.

SAMAA TV reported on Monday that Dar will likely be traveling to Pakistan in the third week of July and may join the federal cabinet after facing the court case filed against him after he went into self-imposed exile in 2017.

Female protester dies allegedly from police shelling in Karachi

A female protester on Tuesday died allegedly from the police shelling during a demonstration on Karachi’s Mauripur Road against prolong power outages which had turned violent.

The police, however, claimed otherwise and the protesters have agreed to a postmortem of the victim. Earlier, the victim’s family had taken her body to Liyari General Hospital, but got it released from the hospital without an autopsy.

Hundreds of cars were stuck in traffic jam on Mauripur Road and Lyari Expressway on Tuesday as people protested against prolonged power outages in Karachi.

People blocked the Lyari Expressway for traffic at Garden Interchange to Mauripur Road to record their protest. They chanted slogans against the government and K-Electric - the power supply company.

The protesters said along with the increase in electricity rates, the officials had been imposing heavy fines on the poor people.

Imran Khan reacts to police excesses against protesters

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister on Tuesday belabored the government for using the police against the people protesting against prolonged power outages in Karachi.

Criticizing the use of power on people, he said that in a democratic society, staging protest is a way to convey their grievances to the government.

In case you missed it

NAB takes credit for Rs41b ‘recovered’ in NCA, Malik Riaz deal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has taken the credit for recovering Rs41 billion which was to be repatriated to Pakistan following a deal between the family of property tycoon Malik Riaz Hussain and the UK’s premier anti-money laundering watchdog, the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Parliamentary documents available with SAMAA TV’s Investigation Unit (SIU) show that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) made indirect recoveries worth Rs41.30 billion through the voluntarily return deal between Bahria Town’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Malik Hussain and National Crime Agency (NCA) of the United Kingdom (UK).