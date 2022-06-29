Shahzad Akbar used FIA to implicate actress friend’s husband in money laundering cases

The accountability czar in the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government used his influence to help an actress friend implicate her ex-husband in fraudulent cases, SAMAA TV reported.

At the heart of this issue are three people: Former SAPM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar, TV actress Khushbakht Mirza and her ex-husband Umar Farooq Zahoor.

In 2020, Mirza – whose stage name is Sofia Mirza – filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), accusing Zahoor of allegedly committing a fraud and money-laundering of around Rs16 billion.

However, she didn’t inform the FIA that Zahoor was her ex-husband and had a dispute over the custody of their two daughters since their marriage ended in 2008. According to sources, Mirza reached an agreement with Zahoor and granted him the custody. She also took a hefty sum of money and promised to never seek the custody again.

After the complaint was filed, it was presented before the federal cabinet to assent an investigation into the fraud. The cabinet gave a go ahead to the FIA to initiate the probe. The cabinet was informed that FIA’s Corporate Crime Circle has registered two cases against Zahoor, who is a Dubai-based Pakistani-Norwegian businessman. During the inquiry, FIA found that Zahoor had allegedly committed a bank fraud of $89.2m in Oslo, Norway, in 2010 and another fraud of $12m in Bern, Switzerland, in 2004.

After seeking the approval, the FIA placed his named on the Exit Control List (ECL) and non-bailable warrants were issued. In March 2021, a Lahore sessions judge quashed the warrant. In his order, the judge said warrants were obtained “without following the mandatory legal procedure”.

Sources told SAMAA Digital, that under pressure from Akbar, the FIA submitted a report against Zahoor in the Supreme Court. However, the apex court termed the reports “bogus”.

Later, Mirza tried to use Akbar’s influence to start a false campaign against her husband.

‘Imran Khan asked to register cases against PML-N leaders’

Last year, the FIA registered a case against its former head Bashir Memon for allegedly facilitating Zahoor during his tenure as the FIA director general.

Talking to SAMAA TV, Memon said Mirza had a custody dispute with her husband and that he was issued notices to appear before an inquiry team for allegedly facilitating Zahoor and human smuggling.

The notices were issued on Akbar’s orders, claimed Memon, adding that he later secured bails in three cases.

He also denied that Akbar ever asked him to register cases against opposition leaders.

“Shahzad Akbar didn’t even have the level [authority] to dictate an [FIA] director general to do anything.”

He claimed that former Prime Minister Imran Khan had indeed directed him to register cases against PML-N and PPP leaders.

‘No relation with Shahzad Akbar’

Mirza has denied having any relationship with Akbar and implicating her husband in false cases.

On allegations that she deliberately used her real name to file the complaint, Mirza said her TV name is Sofia Mirza and the real one is Khushbakth Mirza.

If Sofia Mirza has filed a case against Zahoor, it is done by a mother for her daughters.