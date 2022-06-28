Videos 7 se 8 With Kiran Naz - SAMAATV - 28 June 2022 7 se 8 With Kiran Naz - SAMAATV - 28 June 2022 Jun 28, 2022 7 se 8 With Kiran Naz - SAMAATV - 28 June 2022 Recommended NAB takes credit for Rs41b ‘recovered’ in NCA, Malik Riaz deal Shahzad Akbar used FIA to implicate actress friend’s husband in money laundering cases Unlike other robbers, this Lahore ‘crime boss’ loves going to prison Most Popular Shahid Afridi fined for overspeeding Govt revises income tax slabs, learn how much tax is on your salary Karachi’s residents start riding on ‘Peoples Bus Service’