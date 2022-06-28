NAB takes credit for Rs41b ‘recovered’ in NCA, Malik Riaz deal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has taken the credit for recovering Rs41 billion which was to be repatriated to Pakistan following a deal between the family of property tycoon Malik Riaz Hussain and the UK’s premier anti-money laundering watchdog, the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Parliamentary documents available with SAMAA TV’s Investigation Unit (SIU) show that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) made indirect recoveries worth Rs41.30 billion through the voluntarily return deal between Bahria Town’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Malik Hussain and National Crime Agency (NCA) of the United Kingdom (UK).

The details were submitted to the parliament in 2021 by an Additional Director at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Headquarters in Islamabad in response to a question asked by Senator Saleem Mandviwala from the then-federal law and justice minister Farogh Naseem. Senator Mandviwala had sought details of the recoveries made by NAB in three years, complete with a breakup of each case and individuals from whom the recoveries were made.

The documents showed that between 2019 and 2021, the anti-corruption watchdog had made recoveries under three heads. These included voluntary returns (VR) and or plea bargains (PB), court fines imposed and indirect recoveries.

The documents showed that NAB made recoveries worth Rs556 billion over the three years. This included Rs141.542 billion in 2019, Rs323.299 billion in 2020, and Rs91.195 billion in 2021.

Of the total, some 40.796 billion was recovered through voluntary returns or plea bargains, Rs10.823 billion in court fines and Rs504.417 billion in indirect recoveries.

1 Hyde Park Place

Amongst the major recoveries shown for NAB Rawalpindi 2021 was a sum of Rs41.306 billion. This sum was shown as an indirect recovery for funds laundered by Malik Riaz and his son Ali Riaz to buy 1-Hyde Park Place from Hassan Nawaz, the son of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif. The property tycoons were said to have paid as much as £42.5 million for the apartment.

The property and its Pakistani ownership, NAB said, had first come to the fore in the Panama Leaks and were also confirmed by a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe allegations in the Panama Leaks.

What is curious is that the recovery was shown as one completed by NAB Rawalpindi while documents and certification from the government show that NAB had little to do with the matter.

A news release from the NCA in 2019 had said that the agency seized assets belonging to Malik Riaz and his son valued at £190 million following an investigation.

“In August 2019 eight account freezing orders were secured at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in connection with funds totaling around £120 million. These followed an earlier freezing order in December 2018 linked to the same investigation for £20 million. All of the account freezing orders relate to money held in UK bank accounts,” the release had stated.

The NCA further stated that the settlement was a civil matter and did not represent the determination of guilt, noting that the proceedings were against the funds themselves, not against any individual.

When SIU reached out to the NCA, the agency’s Communications Manager Stuart Hadley pointed out that the out-of-court settlement was reached between the agency and the individuals involved.

He also dismissed any possible role that the Pakistan government or any Pakistani institution had in the out-of-court settlement between the Riaz family and NCA.

As part of the settlement, Hadley had told SIU that the agency transferred all seized properties along with other seized assets to the state of Pakistan, including any proceeds raised from the sale of any assets. 1-Hyde Park Place, Hadley said, was “returned as part of the settlement agreement (to which the GOP was not a party).”

The repatriation of the funds was at the time claimed by then Assets Recovery Unit (ARU) chief and SAPM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar as a victory for the country and then Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s accountability efforts.

Earlier in June 2022, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had accused Akbar of taking Rs5 billion in kickbacks to manage the repatriation of the funds and to return them to the property tycoon in Pakistan.

Announcing a probe into the matter, he claimed that Malik Riaz’s Bahria Town had donated and transferred 458 kanals of precious land to Al-Qadir Trust after the agreement. Ironically, the signatories of the agreement were former first lady Bushra Bibi and the donor (Bahria Town), he added. Similarly, the minister said that 240 kanals of land were transferred in the name of Farah Shahzadi, wife of Ahsan Iqbal Jameel, in Banigala.

To a question from Samaa SIU, whether NAB was investigating the 1-Hyde Park London, Spokesman Nawazish Ali Asim replied: “The new NAB law prohibits officials of the Bureau to issue any statement in public or media.”

Other ‘recoveries’

The documents further showed that NAB in 2020 had recovered Rs192.167 billion from Karkey Karadeniz Elektrik Uretim. The Türkiye company had signed a $564.6 million contract with Pakistan in 2009 to supply 231 megawatts of power from its ship-based power plant.

The Türkiye power company had in 2017 won a global arbitration worth $490.4 million against Pakistan. A $1.2 billion fine had also been imposed on Pakistan but the fine was waived following negotiations between former prime minister Imran Khan and Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

NAB Rawalpindi also claimed to have indirectly recovered Rs12.864 billion in the inquiry against officers and officials of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) who had misused their authority and failed to take over possession of land and payment of selective influential land affectees. The case had been referred by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

NAB, however, was subsequently allowed to file supplementary references against former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf and former managing director (MD) Pakistan Electric Power Company (Pepco) Rasul Khan Mehsud.

The other major recovery shown was from Manzoor Qadir alias Kaka, for misappropriation of land belonging to Pakistan Steel Mills. Rs295.562 million was indirectly recovered. This recovery was also shown to have been completed by the NAB Rawalpindi region.

Further, NAB showed it had indirectly recovered Rs224.189 million following an inquiry against officers and officials of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and others for awarding a contract in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and for extending undue favor to Thales Selex which had installed a baggage handling system for the passenger terminal building but had done so without first qualifying per the rules. The cost of the project was Rs6 billion.

Another Rs130.29 million was recovered from land revenue officials of Chilmish GB. In 2021, NAB Sukkur recovered around Rs1.5 billion in indirect recoveries from the Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO). Another recovery of Rs121 million was also made from SEPCO in the same year. Further, Rs507.867 million was recovered from PSO