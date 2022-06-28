Watch Live

Watch: Mohammad Rizwan lights up County Championship

He scored maiden century for Sussex
Samaa Web Desk Jun 28, 2022
<p>Photo: Sussex County</p>

Pakistan’s star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has continued his rich vein of form in the ongoing County Championship.

Rizwan scored his maiden century on Tuesday for Sussex against Derbyshire during the Division Two match at Hove. The right-hander scored 130 runs in 227 balls, which included 22 fours.

Rizwan’s knock came at a crucial time for Sussex because Derbyshire had posted a mammoth 551/8d in their first innings.

The Peshawar-born has played 22 Tests, 47 ODIs and 56 T20Is for Pakistan over the course of his career so far.

He has scored 1112 runs at an average of 42.76 in Tests, 982 at 28.05 in ODIs and 1662 at 50.36 in T20I cricket.

Rizwan is also one of the few players in the world to score a century in all formats of the game.

It must be noted that Rizwan, who turned 30 earlier this month, was the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of 2021.

Mohammad Rizwan

Sussex County Cricket

