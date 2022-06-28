Pakistan demands Twitter to restore its foreign missions’ accounts blocked in India

Pakistan has demanded microblogging site Twitter to restore official accounts of Pakistan’s foreign missions that have been blocked by India in its territory.

It had emerged that Twitter India banned official accounts of Pakistan Embassies in the United Nations, Turkey, Iran, and Egypt in India.

Therefore, In a tweet on Monday, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed apprehensions about ‘diminishing space for plurality of voices and access to info in India’.

The ministry urged microblogging website to restore immediate access to their official accounts in India and adhere to democratic freedoms of speech and expression.

India directed Twitter to locally censor accounts and dozens of posts, including some referencing a report that mentioned the country’s declining internet freedoms, the social media platform confirmed to AFP Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has been accused of stifling criticism, with rights groups sounding the alarm over growing curbs on freedom of speech in the world’s largest democracy.

Last year the government ordered Twitter to take down tweets by the US think-tank Freedom House that had discussed the detention of Indian citizens for questioning government policy on social media, and the use of internet shutdowns to stifle dissent.

The tweets were no longer available in India as of this week, along with several accounts representing Pakistan’s government that had been flagged by India.

Twitter said in a statement to AFP that the removals were “limited to the specific jurisdiction/country where the content is determined to be illegal”.

Pakistan’s foreign office tweeted on Monday night that India’s actions were “extremely alarming” and contrary to democratic norms protecting freedom of expression.

India’s government has repeatedly asked Twitter to withhold accounts and posts in recent years.

Last year it asked the platform to block accounts that had commented in support of anti-government protesters.

Police also investigated more than 100 social media account owners who had tweeted about mob attacks on Muslims in India’s northeast last October, including prominent Indian journalists and a US-based law professor.

Last year on May 24, police in India’s capital had served a notice at Twitter’s offices seeking information for a complaint about why a tweet by the spokesperson of the ruling Hindu-nationalist party was tagged as “manipulated media”.

A Twitter spokesperson had told AFP it had “no comment” about Delhi Police’s visit to its offices. Under Twitter’s rules, a post is tagged as “manipulated media” if it includes “media (videos, audio, and images) that have been deceptively altered or fabricated”.

While, a leading factcheck organisation, AltNews, said it had analysed the documents and claimed that some were created with a forged letterhead.