History of expediency: Why IMF loans were never fully disbursed

Pakistan completed only one of 22 programs and this explains importance of PML-N's role

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has agreed to disburse nearly $1.17 billion to Pakistan by combining the next two loan tranches under the seventh and eighth reviews. This would bring the total disbursements under the current program to around $5 billion.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government is also seeking an extension in the volume and tenor of the program. And if the Fund grants the government its wish, the 22nd IMF program for Pakistan will grow by as much as $2 billion to $8 billion, while its duration will be extended by another year.

Let us look at all the loan programs conducted by the IMF for Pakistan and how much money the country has received from the international lender.

Between December 1958, when Pakistan first approached the IMF, and July 2019, when it successfully negotiated the 22nd program, the Fund approved SDR23.656 billion for Pakistan.

SDR stands for “Special drawing rights”.

SDRs are units of account for the IMF and not a currency per se, but the IMF sets their unit value regularly to facilitate an estimate of the loan amount in five big currencies.

According to the current SDR (also written as XDR) rates, the IMF has thus far approved $31.629 billion in loans for Pakistan.

But not all of that money was transferred to Pakistan, as only one of the 22 loans has been fully disbursed so far. However, it also goes some way to explain the political and economic realities surrounding the IMF programs.

History of begging bowl

Pakistan’s history of borrowing from IMF could be divided into the following periods: early years 1950-1988, Benazir and Nawaz Sharif 1988-1999, Musharraf and Zardari 2000–2013, and Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan.

In 63 years, the IMF approved SDR23.656b for Pakistan, but only SDR14.189 were disbursed

In almost each of these eras, not two governments worked with the IMF in the same way, especially in the past two decades.

While Benazir and Nawaz Sharif took turns seeking IMF programs in the 1990s, the Musharraf government, which witnessed remarkable foreign currency inflows, also had to knock at Washington’s door for financial help.

And then, the Zardari government abandoned the largest-ever IMF program when it was expedient to do so.

Nawaz and Imran — 2013-2022

Loans approved: SDR8.661 billion

Disbursements: SDR7.553 billion

The Imran Khan government went to the IMF almost a year after coming to power. Initially, it had refused to seek assistance from one of the most important Bretton Wood Institutions.

The 2019 negotiations between the Imran Khan government and the IMF proved difficult, even though the Nawaz Sharif government had completed an IMF program only two years ago.

In September 2013, the IMF approved an SDR4.393 billion (around $6 billion) Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan when the country was under Nawaz Sharif. Between 2013 and 2016, a total of SDR4.393 were disbursed to Pakistan.

EFF is for a longer duration loan facility compared to the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

A fully disbursed program indicates that the country has carried out financial reforms and performed well on the economic front.

Yet, when Imran Khan’s finance czar Asad Umar reluctantly approached the IMF in 2019, “the stability gains achieved since late 2016 [had] eroded,” and Pakistan was “again in a challenging situation,” according to an IMF briefing from 2019.

IMF documents showed that most economic mismanagement happened shortly after the IMF Extended Fund Facility ended in 2016.

Loss-making state-owned companies, growing circular debt, and a ballooning trade deficit was blamed for financial deterioration. Forex reserves were also falling since 2017.

After removing Asad Umar and installing Reza Baqir as the State Bank of Pakistan governor, the Imran Khan government won approval for an SDR4.268 billion (again around $6 billion) IMF EFF loan in July 2019.

The IMF disbursed a total of SDR3,159.5 million to Pakistan under Imran Khan in four tranches.

The first disbursement of over SDR1 billion came shortly after Pakistan signed up for the program in 2019. It was followed by a similar tranche in 2020 when the IMF disbursed SDR1.015 billion.

The second disbursement was made during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Fund eased some of the reform targets for Pakistan.

But it forced the government to make tough decisions in 2021 before releasing SDR350 million (around $500 million) in March 2021.

The government jacked up the electricity tariffs, withdrew several tax exemptions, and passed controversial amendments to increase the central bank’s autonomy.

The talks for the fourth loan tranche under the Imran Khan government proved even more challenging. The discussion began in October 2021 and dragged on for weeks.

The stalemate compelled the Imran Khan government to seek help from US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu, and then-Finance Minister Shakat Tarin met him in Washington.

It is the same official who was later accused of orchestrating a “regime change conspiracy” by Imran Khan.

Pakistan received SDR750 million (around $1 billion ) at the beginning of February 2022. However, at the end of the same month, then-Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a subsidy on petrol and diesel – effectively breaking the agreement with the IMF.

In March 2022, reports surfaced that the IMF had suspended Pakistan’s $6 billion loan program. Negotiations for the revival did not commence until May. Imran Khan had been forced out of office by then, and Shehbaz Sharif of the PML-N had taken over the government.

Talks on reviving the fund facility were concluded in late June, but not before the current government took some harsh decisions, including the withdrawal of tax relief for salaried individuals.

After formally announcing the staff-level agreement. it was followed by an IMF Executive Board taking up the combined 7th and 8th reviews before the next tranche is released.

Zardari and Musharraf — 2000-2013

Loans approved: SDR8.734 billion

Disbursements: SDR5.2 billion

The Pervez Musharraf government enjoyed remarkable foreign currency inflows in the form of civil and military aid for the most part in its nine years, but it did receive two IMF loans in the first two years.

IMF data shows that a total of SDR520 million were given to Pakistan in 2000 and 2001. The first was a stand-by arrangement of SDR465 million under which SDR150 million were disbursed, and the second was an extended credit facility of SDR1.033 billion under which only SDR315 million were disbursed.

Between 2001 and 2008, Pakistan steered clear of the IMF as the foreign aid prevented a balance of payment crisis, but this money did little to shore up Pakistan’s forex reserves, which rapidly declined between 2006 and 2008.

In 2008, the Pakistan Peoples Party government negotiated the largest ever loan of SDR7.235 billion with the IMF. It was also the largest ever stand-by arrangement.

Only SDR5.2 billion were disbursed in three instalments between 2008 and 2010.

After that, the PPP government did not complete the program as it received funds under the Kerry-Lugar program until 2013, when the United States stopped the funding.

With elections around the corner, it was not easy for the party to implement tough reforms demanded by the IMF.

Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif — 1989-1999

Loans approved: SDR3.606 billion

Disbursements: SDR1.284 billion

The 1990s saw Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif seek a total of eight bailouts from the IMF as the country coped with the aftermaths of the Soviet-Afghan war and political upheavals.

As soon as Benazir Bhutto assumed the office of the Prime Minister for the first time in December 1988, she signed up for two IMF packages: an SDR273 million Standby Arrangement and an SDR382 million Structural Adjustment Facility.

The Fund made two payments of SDR122.4 million and SDR189.5 million in 1991 and 1992.

Nawaz Sharif signed up for an SDR265.4 million loan in 1993. The IMF paid SDR88 million to Pakistan this year.

Between 1994 and 1995, the Benazir Bhutto government signed three IMF programs of SDR379 million, SDR606 million, and SDR562 million. Disbursements were lower, though, and the Fund transferred SDR123 million, SDR133 million, and SDR 107 million before the PPP government was removed in November 1996.

Nawaz Sharif then negotiated two loans — an extended credit facility and an extended fund facility — in 1997 of SDR682.4 million and SDR454.9 million, respectively. The IMF disbursed SDR250 million before Nawaz Sharif’s government was toppled in October 1999.

During this decade, Benazir Bhutto negotiated five programs totaling SDR2.2 billion and received SDR676.26 million.

Nawaz Sharif signed up for three IMF programs totaling SDR1.4 billion, but Pakistan received only SDR608 million.

Political instability did not allow governments to implement the reforms sought by the IMF, which was generous enough to approve loan after loan. However, the practice earned the IMF a bad name in the country as it became synonymous with higher tariffs and increased taxes.

Ayub, Bhutto, and Zia 1958-1988

The IMF approved the first major program for Pakistan in 1980 when it offered SDR1.268 billion to the Ziaul Haq government. This was more than the seven programs approved since 1958 combined.

The Fund assented its nod to another SDR919 million program in 1981.

Of the total SDR2.187 approved by the IMF, the Ziaul Haq government received SDR1.079.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto signed four loan programs with the IMF between 1972 and 1977 totaling only SDR330 million. He withdrew SDR314 million.

It was Ayub Khan who first dragged Pakistan to the IMF in December 1958 to seek only SDR25 million. In 1968, the IMF approved an SDR37.5 million program for Pakistan, followed by another in 1969 of SDR75 million. Of the total SDR137.5 million, the Ayub regime received SDR112 million.

In 63 years, the IMF approved a total of SDR23.656 billion for Pakistan, but only SDR14.189 were disbursed to the country.

Pakistan was offered three long-term Extended Credit Facilities, five medium-term Extend Fund Facilities, at least 12 short-term Standby Arrangement loans, and one structural Adjustment Facility.