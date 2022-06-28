DG PSB wants govt to increase ‘non-development fund’

Director General Pakistan Sports Board Col (retd) Muhammad Asif Zaman believes that non-development fund should be increased for the betterment of athletes in the country.

Development fund is spent on improving infrastructure facilities, while non-development fund is used to meet the requirements of athletes.

“Funds has always been our weak link. Rs1 billion of non-development fund, which is spent on athletes, is nothing as compared to our requirements,” said Zaman while speaking on SAMAA TV’s show Game Set Match.

“My request to the previous financial minister as well as the new one has always been to increase our non-development fund,” he added.

Zaman also stressed the need for increase in food and daily allowance of athletes in order to ensure that they remain in shape for events.

“When I joined, the per head daily allowance was Rs200 but that means nothing which is why I increased it to Rs400. However, if I had the necessary resources, I would have increased it to Rs1000,” he said.

“Food allowance was only Rs750, per head, since 2014. I increased it to Rs.1000 but even that is not enough,” he added. “The dynamics of every game is different. There is a significant difference in the diet of a wrestler as compared with someone who participates in Judo.”

Zaman also claimed that Pakistani athletes can make the country proud at international level, if they are given the required resources.

“There is also lack of skilled people at the Pakistan Sports Board. Our players have a lot of potential and you will se that our athletes will touch the sky with the necessary resources,” he concluded.

Pakistani athletes are currently preparing for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, July 28-August 8, and the Islamic Games, which are scheduled to take place from August 9-18.