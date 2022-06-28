Decline in imports fail to arrest deepening trade deficit

Pakistan’s current account deficit (CAD) – the difference between exports and imports – rose to a four-month-high in May despite a dip in imports, the data released by the central bank showed.

The CAD deepened to $1.4billion in May 2021, a 133percent increase month-on-month from $618million in April 22. In May 21, the deficit stood at $640m.

According to the data, the CAD deepened despite a dip in imports which reduced to $5.6b in May from $5.9b in April 2022.

The State Bank of Pakistan said that “decline in remittances and exports due to Eid holidays” led to an increase in the CAD.

“The current account deficit (CAD) rose to $1.4bn in May. While overall imports fell compared to April, a decline in remittances and exports on account of Eid holidays contributed to this rise,” the SBP tweeted.

However, the deficits stood at a $1billion if in kind imports are excluded. In kind imports are fully financed, thus do not generate outflows from the SBP’s reserves.

However the exports in May 22 also to $2.48b from $3.15b in April. The year-on-year change in the exports stood at 17percent or $355m.