‘Pakistan team doesn’t have enough match winners’

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal believes that the current national side doesn’t have enough match winners.

While speaking on SAMAA TV’s show Super Over, Akmal also said that it is too early to judge Babar Azam performance as captain.

“It’s too early. He [Babar Azam] is young and has only led Pakistan for around a year,” said Akmal. “Pakistan doesn’t have the team it used to have eight to ten years ago. We used to have five to six match winners back in the day.”

Akmal also took a dig at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan for scrapping departmental cricket.

“Unfortunately, Pakistan cricket system is in a bad shape due to unnecessary experimentation by the Pakistan Cricket Board and former Prime Minister [Imran Khan]. This damaged Pakistan cricket a lot,” he said.

Pakistan changed its sports structure from departmental to regional during Khan’s tenure. This idea made sense, among other benefits, in terms of offering better career paths to players and revival of local rivalries. However, lack of a proper transition plan, from departments to regions, has left local players in dire straits with many struggling to make ends meet.

A number of former and current cricketers have raised their voice in favour of departmental cricket, ever since the structure was changed.

After the regime change in Pakistan, it was expected that departmental cricket will be restored in Pakistan under the premiership of Shehbaz Sharif but no official notification has been issued in this regard so far.