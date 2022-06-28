Shahid Afridi fined for overspeeding

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was fined after he was found guilty of overspeeding while travelling from Lahore to Karachi.

The star cricketer was issued a Rs1500 ticket by the National Highways and Motorway Police.

However, Afridi accepted his mistake gracefully and even took photographs and selfies with the Police officials present on this occasion.

He also appreciated the police for treating all citizens equally.

Afridi also confirmed the development on his official Twitter account. However, he urged the Motorway Police to ensure that “the speed allowed should be more than 120kph!”.

Good to interact with a polite staff at @NHMPofficial and I found them very professional. Also my humble suggestion we have very good highways, the speed allowed should be more than 120kph! https://t.co/F7qCmcDxfT — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 28, 2022

Afridi has been a fan favourite since he smacked an astonishing 37-ball ton, fastest in international cricket at that time, against Sri Lanka in only his second ODI in 1996. His record for quickest century stood for 17 years.

The 42-year-old played 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is over the course of his glittering career, which lasted 21 years.