Pakistan » Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

At least three injured in Peshawar CNG station explosion

Police say it was a gas cylinder blast
Samaa Web Desk Jun 28, 2022
At least three people have been injured in a cylinder blast at a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station in Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police, the blast occurred due to a cylinder explosion at a CNG station near Jamil Chowk in Peshawar.

The rescue teams reached the incident site and dashed the casualties to a nearby hospital.

The police have sealed the CNG station after the incident.

Peshawar blast

