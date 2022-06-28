At least three injured in Peshawar CNG station explosion

At least three people have been injured in a cylinder blast at a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station in Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police, the blast occurred due to a cylinder explosion at a CNG station near Jamil Chowk in Peshawar.

The rescue teams reached the incident site and dashed the casualties to a nearby hospital.

The police have sealed the CNG station after the incident.