Cabinet approves Hajj, online visa policy for Afghan workers

The federal cabinet on Tuesday gave approval for Hajj Policy 2022 and National Waste Management Policy 2022, SAMAA TV’s correspondent Usman Khan reported.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The cabinet also gave approval for the changes in the visa regime for different countries.

During the meeting, the cabinet also endorsed the Economic Coordination Committee’s June 23 decision.

It also endorsed the decisions taken by Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases on June 23.

The ECC on June 23 had approved “tariff rationalisation for K-Electric by way of adjustments of increase Rs0.571 per unit with a recovery period of three months.” This increase in tariff is on account of quarterly adjustments for July-September 2021.

Following the meeting, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb flanked by Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman briefed about the decisions taken by the cabinet.

Marriyum said that the federal cabinet has approved a new online visa policy for Afghan workers, drivers and helpers seeking 6-month multiple-entry visa.

Information minister said the interior ministry will have the right to extend the 6-month visa up to one more year.

She also highlighted that the online 6-month visa application process will allow applicants to receive visa within 48 hours.

“The applicant must share their photo, passport, transport company registration, and employment letter to get the six-month visa,” she said adding that for visa extension, one additional document ‘the entry visa page’ will be required with the application.

“We have tried to facilitate workers who contribute to increasing trade,” the minister underscored while speaking to the media.

Cabinet condemns attack on polio team

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the cabinet has condemned the attack on Polio team in North Waziristan.

The information minister stated that the interior minister has asked authorities to submit a report regarding the attack as early as possible, while the prime minister has directed the relevant officials to submit a report.

The media was told that the cabinet has also approved setting a standard for electric fans.