Noor Mukadam case: Arguments sought on plea for increased sentences, against acquittals

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the plaintiff and federation as it heard the petition of Zahir Jaffer against his conviction in the Noor Mukadam murder case. The court also sought arguments on plea by victim’s father seeking increased sentences of the convicts and against acquittals of other suspects in the case.

A two-member bench of high court comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir presided over various petitions related to the high-profile case.

Noor’s mother, brother, and other relatives were also present in the courtroom during the hearing.

Zahir’s counsel, Jan Muhammad, said to the court that they had filed an appeal for suspension of conviction. At this, the court remarked that different appeals had been filed in the case following the verdict of the trial court, which it would see one by one.

The court said that the priority for them was the ‘jail appeal’ by the convict, adding that a government’s counsel would be appointed for the appellant.

On the same appeal, the court issued notices to the plaintiff – Noor’s father – and the federation.

The court directed the registrar’s office to prepare the paper book as it had already obtained the case’s record.

Extension of sentences

Meanwhile, the bench also sought arguments on the petition by the victim’s father seeking extension in the sentences of the convicts and against the acquittal of six suspects in the next hearing.

The sentences

On February 24, an Islamabad sessions court announced the final verdict in the Noor Mukadam murder case sentencing Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect, to death and acquitting his parents Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee.

Jaffer got various jail terms on three other counts.

Therapy Works CEO Tahir Zahoor and other employees had also been acquitted.

However, two of Jaffer’s servants had been sentenced to ten years in prison each. Mohammad Iftikhar (watchman) and Mohammad Jan (gardener) were accused of aiding Jaffer in the crime. A third servant Jameel Ahmed (cook) had been acquitted.

The case

The Noor Mukadam case made headlines for its extraordinarily graphic detail. The young woman was found dead in Zahir Jaffer’s house located in Islamabad’s Sector F-7/4 on July 20 last year. It was prominent not just because it emerged that the victim was beheaded and mutilated but also because Noor’s father Shaukat Mukadam is a former diplomat, and it happened in an upscale neighborhood.

The CCTV footage from the house showed that Noor leapt from the balcony in an attempt to escape, but the security guard locked the gate to prevent her from leaving.

The medico-legal team said that they placed the time of death at around at 7pm. Their report contained gruesome details of how she was beheaded and butchered.