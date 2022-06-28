MQM’s Kanwar Naveed suffers brain hemorrhage, admitted to ICU

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan spokesperson has said that Kanwar Naveed Jameel is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of a private hospital.

The spokesperson released a statement on Tuesday and requested everyone to pray for Kanwar Naveed’s speedy recovery.

Reportedly, the MQM member of the Sindh Assembly had suffered brain hemorrhage after which he underwent surgery at a private hospital.

The MQM spokesperson also refuted rumors on social media and Whatsapp regarding Kanwar Naveed.

Some social media users had claimed that the MQM leader had passed away.

Sources said the MPA is in a critical condition and doctors are conducting various different tests to save his life. Doctors have also placed a stent in Kanwar Naveed’s heart.

While talking to the media outside the intensive care unit of Aga Khan Hospital, MQM leader Kishwer Zehra said Kanwar Naveed’s health had suddenly deteriorated last night.

“He was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition,” she added.

Kishwer confirmed that the MPA is currently on a ventilator.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah called MQM leaders Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Khawaja Izharul Hassan to inquire about the health of MPA.

Later on, Sindh CM House issued directions that the provincial government will bear all the expenses of Jameel’s treatment.