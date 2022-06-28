PMD forecasts first spell of moonsoon rains across Pakistan

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast the first spell of monsoon rains across the country bringing much needed respite extremely hot weather.

The Met Office said that moist currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to enter in upper parts of the country from June 29 (Wednesday) which may intensify and expand to southern parts of the country by the end of this week.

Under the influence of this weather system, a rain-windstorm and thundershowers are expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Hafizabad, M. B Din, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, T.T Singh, Okara, Sahiwal and Bahawalnagar from June 30 to July 04.

Heavy showers are also expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Dadu, Zhob, and Ziarat from July 01 to July 05.

Heavy rainfalls may cause urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad from July 2 to July 5 and in Karachi and Hyderabad may occur from July 03 to July 05.

Flash flooding is also expected in local nullahs of Kashmir, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Awaran, Barkhan, and Kohlu during the forecast period, however, heavy showers may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galliyat, and Murree.

Fishermen are advised to remain careful due to rough sea conditions during the forecast period.

The Met Office said travelers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the forecast period.