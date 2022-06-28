Currency effect on KSE-100 index performance

The KSE 100 index is moving towards a negative close in Fiscal Year (FY) 22, with a loss of 11.6% till June 27, 2022.

The rupee and the KSE-100 index are closely related. The market weakens with unusual weakness in the rupee and strengthens on its stability.

In 2018, when the currency weakened by 15.9%, the market dropped 10%. Similarly, in 2019, when the currency dropped 31.7%, the KSE-100 index followed suit and fell 19.1%.

On the contrary, when the currency stabilizes with a normal depreciation of up to 6%, the market closes higher.

The 32% devaluation of the rupee against the greenback in FY22 is due to three broad factors:

Strengthening of the dollar; Annual weakness in the rupee; and Falling foreign exchange reserves

The dollar has strengthened by 13% against a basket of major currencies during the ongoing fiscal year, due to extraordinary economic growth in the United States and consequent monetary tightening by their central bank.

Since the other major currencies also depreciated against the dollar(including the Great Britain Pound (GBP), Euro (EUR), and Japanese Yen (JPY)), the rupee’s weakness against them was lower, or around a 17% devaluation against the EUR and GBP and only 8% against JPY.

A devaluation of approximately Rs21 per dollar could be attributable to this reason.

As a normal course, the rupee loses approximately 6% of its value due to reasons such as the inflation differential between the rupee and the dollar. Therefore approximately Rs10 loss in value could be attributable to this reason.

We arrive at a value of approximately Rs191.4 for the rupee (Sum of FY21 average Rs160.4 + Rs21 + Rs10).

In our view, the remaining weakness in the rupee could be assigned to the falling foreign currency reserves.

If a country has reserves to cover three months’ worth of imports, its currency should only vary due to the first and second factors listed above.

Assuming that Pakistan will be able to resume the International Monetary Fund (IMF) extended fund program and build up its reserves, our estimated rupee/dollar exchange rate for the end of FY23 should remain between 204-215 (with some premium of lower reserves)

In light of the above assumptions, the rupee is expected to stabilize at roughly its present levels in FY23. A range-bound currency depreciation of less than 6% is usually incorporated in share values.

Therefore, a positive return for the investors is expected in FY23.

The writer is the CEO of Kifayah Investment Management Limited and can be reached at: [email protected]

DISCLAIMER: The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect SAMAA’s editorial stance.