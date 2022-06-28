Hope of IMF tranche sees rupee jump Rs1.07 against US dollar

Hope of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) resuming a loan program saw the rupee finish the trading day on a strong note, making strides of Rs1.07 in interbank trading on Tuesday.

As the trading day closed, data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed that a US dollar lost ground against the rupee.

Against the previous day’s close of Rs207.94, the rupee made a massive gain of Rs1.07, or around 0.52% against the greenback to close the day at RS206.87.

Earlier during intraday trading, the rupee made modest gains of 44 paisas against the US dollar in intraday, interbank trading on Tuesday as a trend of the open market trading the US dollar for lower than the interbank continued.

The US dollar was traded for a high of Rs207.875 in the intrabank trading on Tuesday. The day’s trading low was Rs206.65.

The Pakistani rupee appreciated by 44 paisas in the interbank trading against the US dollar.

On Monday, the rupee had shed 46 paisas against the US dollar, as it failed to sustain early gains and closed at a rate of Rs207.94. This was down 22% from last weekend’s close of Rs207.48.

Lower open market trading

In the open market, the dollar continued to be traded at a value far lower than in the interbank for a second consecutive day.

It was traded for Rs206.75, up 25 paisas from Rs206.50 at which it was traded at in the open market on Monday.

Currency dealers told SAMAA Money’s Wakilur Rehman on Monday that the open market saw fewer buyers than sellers and, consequently, the exchange rate registered a decline.

Zafar Paracha, the general secretary of the Exchange Companies Association, said that banks were manipulating the rates to maximize their profit before an eventual drop in the value of the US dollar. The government must step in to mitigate the situation, he said.

Malik Bostan, who heads the Forex Association of Pakistan, offered a slightly different explanation. In June, as a fiscal year draws to a close, companies transfer their profits outside Pakistan while other entities also enter similar settlements leading to capital outflows, he said adding that this was the reason that the demand for greenback existed in the interbank market.