KPL management to address reservations of players, franchises

The Kashmir Premier League (KPL) management has decided to address the reservations of players and franchises, after four teams complained to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

According to sources, the dues of players and teams will be cleared in the next couple of days.

It must be noted KPL had not transferred prize money to 16 Player of the Match award winners, Player of the Tournament, best batter, best bowler, best wicketkeeper and best fielder.

Meanwhile, non-payment of season one central pool share, non-presentation of a true and fair audit report for the inaugural edition and non-formation of a contractually required legal council are the primary concerns of the four franchises.

Earlier, the KPL was embroiled in controversy as four franchises, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Bagh Stallions, Rawalakot Hawks and Mirpur Royals, had asked the PCB to withhold No Objection Certificates (NOC) for season two of the event.

“Since the inception of the event, KPL management has acted in a completely unplanned, distorted and dictatorial manner with us,” the franchises wrote in a letter.

However, the KPL management is hopeful that, after clearing the dues and submitting all the required documents, the matter will be resolved and PCB will issue NOC to the organisers.

Rawalakot Hawks defeated the Muzaffarabad Tigers by seven runs to win the inaugural edition of the Kashmir Premier League last year. Six teams participated in the first season.

The second season, which has already received green signal from the Directorate General Sports, Youth and Culture Muzaffarabad, is set to take place between July 29 to August 17.