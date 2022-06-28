BAP recommends retired Balochistan judges for NAB chairman post

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) parliamentary leader in National Assembly Khalid Magsi has sent a letter to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif recommending names for the appointment of the next National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman.

MNA Magsi has recommended Justice (retd) Ahmed Lashari and Justice (retd) Ghulam Azam Qambrani for the post of NAB chairman.

The letter sent to the prime minister read, “Both the nominees have vast experience of legal practice, prosecution and higher judiciary. They enjoy respect and good reputation in not only legal fraternity but also other segments of society.”

“Our party believes that both of them are worthy of the office of Chairman NAB and can perform exceedingly well in the position. I am confident that nominations of Balochistan Awami Party would receive due positive consideration,” it further read.

The parliamentary leader hoped that the PM would address ‘Balochistan’s sense of deprivation, lack of development, backwardness and, most importantly, political alienation’ by appointing NAB chairman from Balochistan.

It is worth noting that NAB’s last chairman, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, was briefly appointed the chief justice of the Balochistan High Court before his appointment as NAB chairman.

According to sources, Justice (retd) Maqor Baqar, suggested by Pakistan Peoples Party, is the favorite to become the NAB chairman.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif had suggested the name of former bureaucrat Fawad Hasan Fawad for the post.