Six-member medical board to determine Dua Zehra’s age

In light of the court orders, the Sindh government on Tuesday constituted a six-member medical board for determining the age of Dua Zehra – the Karachi teenager who eloped and recovered from Punjab earlier this month.

Mudassir Nazir, SAMAA TV’s correspondent, said the board will be headed by the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Principal Saba Sohail while she would be accompanied by members including Dr Sikandar Rafique, Dr Rani, and Professor Nazli Hossain.

Besides them, two police surgeons including Dr Ramla Naz and Professor Shah Jahan would also be part of the medical board.

Dua Zehra’s father had written a letter to the Sindh health department for determining the age of his daughter.

The health secretary has also apprised Karachi’s judicial magistrate about the development.

‘Dua’s father pleads for change of IO

Meanwhile, during the hearing of the case on Tuesday morning, Dua Zehra’s father approached Karachi’s local court for replacing the investigation officer (IO) in the case.

According to SAMAA TV’s reporter Irfan ul Haque, Dua Zehra’s father Mehdi Kazmi filed the petition.

The petitioner expressed dissatisfaction with the current IO and maintained that the “plaintiff and his family don’t have confidence in him.”

He doubted that the IO may not produce Dua Zehra for the process of her age determination.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to order the replacement of the IO with a competent official.