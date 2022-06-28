Abdullah Shafique lauds ‘world-class’ Babar Azam

Pakistan Test opener Abdullah Shafique has heaped praise on skipper Babar Azam, ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

While speaking to media in Rawalpindi, Shafique said that he has learned a lot about the game while playing alongside Azam.

“Babar Azam is a world-class player,” said Shafique. “We learn a lot from him on the field.”

Pakistan team is currently finalising their preparations for the Test series at the Pindi Cricket Stadium with a seven-day camp that will run from June 26 to July 2.

Pakistan will leave for Sri Lanka on July 6, with the first Test starting on 16th of the same month.

“Our preparations are on the right track so far,” he said. “The weather in Sri Lanka is similar to ours, which will help us.”

“I have played in Sri Lanka in the past as well, which is why I’m hopeful of putting up a good show,” he added.

Shafique also stated that his favourite cricketers in the world include Ricky Ponting, Mohammad Yousuf and Babar Azam.

The right-hander has played five Tests for Pakistan so far, scoring 547 runs at an average of 68.37. He has also scored a hundred and four fifties.