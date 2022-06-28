Karachi’s Mauripur Road protest: Female protester dies allegedly from police shelling

A female protester on Tuesday died allegedly from the police shelling during a demonstration on Karachi’s Mauripur Road against prolong power outages which had turned violent.

The police, however, claimed otherwise and the protesters have agreed to a postmortem of the victim. Earlier, the victim’s family had taken her body to Liyari General Hospital, but got it released from the hospital without an autopsy.

As per the latest reports, the district administration brokered an agreement between the protesters and K-Electric and the power supply company has agreed to issue a schedule for load-shedding in the related areas.

However, a group of provoked demonstrators did not leave the protest spot even though another group dispersed peacefully.

South Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Sattar said that the police took action against the ‘miscreants’ who wanted to exploit the situation.

DC said that Mauripur Road has now been reopened for traffic.

The protest

Hundreds of cars were stuck in traffic jam on Mauripur Road and Lyari Expressway on Tuesday as people protested against prolonged power outages in Karachi.

People blocked the Lyari Expressway for traffic at Garden Interchange to Mauripur Road to record their protest. They chanted slogans against the government and K-Electric - the power supply company.

The protesters said along with the increase in electricity rates, the officials had been imposing heavy fines on the poor people.

Clashes erupted between the police and protesters as authorities resorted to baton charge to disperse the protesters.

Four policemen were also injured as protesters pelted stones on the law enforcers. Many protesters had been detained as well.

With the heat rising, residents of many low-income areas of Karachi have been facing hours-long of load shedding for days.

Many complained they could not sleep at night because of KE’s poor performance.

The duration of load shedding in the Gadap Town has increased to 18 hours.

Other areas that has been facing extended power outages include Shah Faisal Colony, Malir, Surjani Town, Jahangir Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Garden, Sultanabad, Kala Pul. In these areas, the duration of load-shedding is between 4 to 14 hours.

Earlier on Monday, electricity consumers of Hijrat Colony and Sultanabad blocked PIDC bridge and MT Khan Road to protest against the prolonged load-shedding.

Moreover, a large number of Lines Areas residents also came out on main Shara-e-Faisal and blocked the key road near Gora Qabristan.

K-Electric has taken action against illegal Kunda connections in most parts of Karachi, subsequently, more than 1397 kg of Kunda connections have been removed in the areas of Saddar, Liaqatabad, Nazimabad, Garden, Bahadurabad and Tipu Sultan.

Load shedding worsened across the country after intense heat saw the power shortfall increase to 6,530 megawatts (MW). As a result, residents in different parts of the country have been staging protests while others sit by in the heat helplessly.