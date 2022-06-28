Schedule announced for tri-nation T20I series in New Zealand

New Zealand Cricket has announced the schedule of the T20I tri-nation series, which involves the Blackcaps, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The series, which is a part of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 preparations, will take place from October 7-14.

Meanwhile, in a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the Men in Green skipper Babar Azam said that the series will help the national side prepare adequately for the T20 World Cup.

“I am pleased that we will be featuring in the tri-series in New Zealand as it will help us to arrive early and not only acclimatise for the T20 World Cup in Australia but also give final touches to our preparations,” said Azam.

“I missed the last series in New Zealand due to a thumb injury and look forward to playing cricket in Christchurch against two good oppositions,” he added.

Pakistan will leave for Christchurch on October 4 for the tri-nation series.

T20I tri-series itinerary

Oct 7 – Pakistan v Bangladesh, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (1200 PST)

Oct 8 – Pakistan v New Zealand, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (1200 PST)

Oct 9 – Bangladesh v New Zealand, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (0800 PST)

Oct 11 – New Zealand v Pakistan, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (0800 PST)

Oct 12 – Bangladesh v New Zealand, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (0800 PST)

Oct 13 – Bangladesh v Pakistan, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (0800 PST)

Oct 14 – Final, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (0800 PST)