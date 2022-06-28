Miranshah: Four including health worker killed in attack on polio team

At least four people were killed and a child was injured, when a polio team and their designated security officials were attacked in North Waziristan on Tuesday.

North Waziristan DSP Traffic Sher Wali Khan said that during a polio vaccination campaign in the Dand Kali area of Tehsil Datta Khel, unidentified armed assailants opened fire on the polio team, resulting in the death of two police constables, a polio worker, and a passerby.

“A child was also injured during the incident,” DSP Khan added.

The deceased cops have been identified as Constable Razaullah and Constable Din Shahid, whereas the passerby was identified as Bismillah Khan.

The incident took place when the polio worker was administrating the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to a child.

Police said the injured child as well as the bodies of the victims have been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Miranshah Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Ali Khan, DSP Headquarters Traffic Sher Wali Khan, and Medical Superintendent Dr Wali Zaman paid a visit to the wounded child undergoing treatment at the hospital.

PM Shahbaz Sharif has also taken notice of the deadly attack on the polio team and has asked the authorities to submit a thorough report in the next cabinet meeting.

The prime minister also hoped that the family of the martyrs are blessed with patience to bear the loss.

Special immunization campaign

A five-day anti-polio campaign was launched across the country on June 27.

Sources said the decision to start the campaign was taken after 11 poliovirus cases were reported from North Waziristan within the span of a few months.

More than 12.6 million children up to five years of age will be administered OPV during the campaign which is expected to conclude on July 1.