PM Shehbaz says Pakistan will get $2billion from IMF

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan expects to receive $2 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He was speaking at the Turnaround Pakistan Conference in Islamabad on Tuesday morning.

“When [Finance Minister] Miftah told me that Pakistan will receive $2 billion, not $1 billion, from the IMF, I said ‘Alhamdulillah’,” PM Shehbaz said, adding that their real goal was self-sufficiency.

But it is easier said than done, he admitted.

The announcement came just hours after Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail had posted a message on microblogging network Twitter that Pakistan has received the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) from the IMF for the seventh and eighth reviews.

“Self-sufficiency is the secret to any nation’s economic and political independence,” he said in a veiled dig at his rival, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan who has been campaigning on the mantra of “Haqiqi Azadi” (True Independence) following his ouster from office earlier in the year.

“Without this no nation can take independent decisions as per their own wishes,” the prime minister reminded.

“Recently, Bangladesh indigenously developed infrastructure worth $6 billion. Their prime minister and the government is taking credit for developing it without any assistance from any donor including IMF, Asian Development Bank, World Bank etc. it’s a huge achievement.”

Talking about the ongoing electricity crisis in the country, the prime minister said three projects - which were set up by the US energy firm GE during Nawaz Sharif’s last tenure - are not operating at full capacity due to the unavailability of gas because Pakistan failed to secure long-term gas supply agreements.

During PML-N’s last regime, an agreement was signed with Qatar for LNG supply at a rate of $13. The agreement was criticized a lot. Later on, the COAS renegotiated it at $10, the prime minister said.

“Later on, when gas prices in the international market were as low as $3 for spot (immediate supply) and long-term agreements could have been signed for $4-$5, no one thought of doing that,” he said in another attack at his predecessor without naming him.

Now when the world is in grip of an energy crisis, bids were opened recently but no one took part in the bidding as the whole of Europe is buying it, he said, admitting to a defeat the country has faced in attempting to secure gas supply contracts.

‘Pay taxes to save Pakistan from bankruptcy’

Everyone in the country will be brought under the the tax net, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail told the conference.

The minister said that the coalition government has taken difficult decisions and now Pakistan will soon move towards self-sufficiency.

The nation will get a good news soon, said Miftah.

Finance minister said this year, Pakistan’s tax to GDP ratio stood at 8.7%, which is the lowest in the world. The coalition government, however, is making efforts to save Pakistan from bankruptcy.

If Pakistanis wants to become self-sufficient, everyone, especially the elite will have to play a key role in this, he explained.

The finance minister said he will bring the entire nation, even shopkeepers, real-estate agents, car dealers, builders, and furniture makers, in the tax net to save the country from bankruptcy.

He said that when the coalition government came into power, Pakistan had Rs4 trillion in budget deficits in the past four years while this year it had ballooned to Rs5 trillion.

“Pakistanis have became defaulters of Rs20 trillion,” the minster said.

Miftah said Pakistan took a loan of Rs25 trillion in 71 years. But in just the past four years, the government took Rs20 trillion in loans, an increase of 80%.

“The debt servicing was Rs1.5 trillion when we (the PML-N) left the government in 2017-2018 but now we have to spend Rs4 trillion because the interest rate has doubled hence the debt has also increased two-fold.”