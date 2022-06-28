Govt reforms 18-member EAC to make headway on economic, financial fronts

As the government attempts to revive the national economy, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has approved the reconstitution of a key advisory council, a notification sent out by the Finance Division on Monday stated.

As per the notification, the reformed Economic Advisory Council (EAC) will be chaired by the prime minister.

Comprising 18 members, it will include former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb among others.

Other members include Minister of State for Finance Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik.

A host of economists have also been included in the council, including IBA’s S. Akbar Zaidi, Dr Hafeez Pasha, Dr Nadeem Javed, Dr Samina Khalil, Dr Masood Ahmed, Dr Ijaz Nabio, Dr Ali Cheema Dr Syed Hassan Shah, Dr Akhtar Shah, Dr S Manzoor Ahmad, journalist Khurram Hussain and researcher Sakib Sherani.

The council is expected to review the overall economic condition and propose effective measures to lift the country out of the prevalent financial crisis.

The EAC has been tasked with analyzing the effectiveness of subsidies, protection, and other financial support offered by the government to state-owned enterprises (SoEs) as well as other crucial sectors of the economy in the context of overall cost and benefit.

The members will also seek technical expertise and the necessary human resources to carry out the requisite financial and economic analysis/studies to offer proper recommendations for institutional reforms.