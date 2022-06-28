Pakistan receives IMF memorandums, inches closer to deal

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail revealed on Tuesday morning that Pakistan has received Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the seventh and eighth reviews.

The finance minister announced this on Twitter. It was a key step to indicate that the two parties have reached an agreement.

During the week ending on June 26, the government revised its budgetary targets by reversing purposed relief for the salaried individuals and imposing a super tax on 13 industries.

On June 21, 2022, the Pakistan side and IMF reached an understanding on the federal budget for FY23 as per which the Pakistan side agreed to generate Rs436bn more taxes and increase the petroleum levy gradually up to Rs50 per litre to avail of the extended fund facility (EFF).

IMF Resident Representative in Pakistan, Esther Perez Ruiz said, “Discussions between the IMF staff and the authorities on policies to strengthen macroeconomic stability in the coming year continue, and important progress has been made over the FY23 budget.”

It was discussed that the IMF mission will finalize monetary targets with the State Bank over the next couple of days and, in the meantime, share the draft of a MEFP that contains a set of prior actions that would be necessary for implementation before the IMF board takes up Pakistan’s case for disbursement of about $1bn.