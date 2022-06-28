Was a ‘third force’ was tacitly promoted in 2014 dharna?

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was allegedly granted “tacit support” against its rivals, two of the country’s major political parties - the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) - and propped up as a ‘third force’ as it led a months-long protest in the federal capital in 2014.

During his program on Monday, SAMAA TV’s anchorperson Nadeem Malik played a clip from a corner meeting held at the Kahuta residence of former Inter-service Intelligence (ISI) director general Lt Gen (retired) Zaheerul Islam on Sunday. The event was held in support of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In the video, Lt Gen Islam could be heard saying: “I am not a politician. I am actually neutral .. We tried a few parties and we allowed a ‘third force’ and that third force, we thought could deliver. We saw that system in the PTI.”

According to Malik, this was an admission to Lt Gen Islam’s role in providing support to PTI and Imran Khan during the 2014 dharna at Islamabad’s D-Chowk.

Gen Islam was accused by PML-N leaders, and the party supremo Nawaz Sharif of supporting the PTI to topple the PML-N government.

In August 2014, just 17 months after the 2013 general elections, Imran had led a rally to the federal capital and started a 4-month-long sit-in to protest the alleged “widespread rigging” in the elections. Just a few months later, in November 2014, he retired.

In 2020, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had accused Lt Gen (retd) Islam of demanding the then premier’s resignation at the height of the sit-in in Islamabad. The accusations were refuted by the former chief of ISI.

On Sunday, images of Lt Gen (retd) Islam addressing a political gathering went viral on Twitter. He could be seen standing at a dais emblazoned with the PTI flag. Later, it emerged that Lt Gen (retd) Islam had participated in the gathering to support PTI candidate Shabbir Awan in the upcoming Punjab Assembly by-polls.

Neutrals a pejorative word

Speaking on the show, Defence Analyst Colonel (Retired) Abid Latif said that the term “neutral” has now become a derogatory term and is no longer a political term.

“You are talking about a deficiency, a politicial deficiency of an institution which does not have a political role, nor should it have such a role,” he said, adding that statements of Lt Gen Islam did not reflect the stance of the organization he was affiliated with.

“If he is saying [that a third force was allowed], it could be in his private capacity, I do not think the institution which he was heading would have been be involved in its length and breadth,” he said.

Col (retd) Latif continued that Lt Gen Islam may have had political leanings while in office, and that he has now expressed them publicly.

Earlier in the day, PTI’s Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry had denied reports that Lt Gen (retd) Islam had joined the party.

London plan & constitutional role

PML-N’s Uzma Bukhari agreed that the term “neutral” had become a pejorative. She continued that for institutions to become neutral is how they are supposed to be under the Constitution.

“During the 2014 Dharna, we had always said that there was a London plan to destabilize the Nawaz Sharif-led government which Chaudhry Shujaat later admitted to,” she said.

Yasmin Rahid warns ‘neutrals’

In a separate development, PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid has warned the “neutrals” to remain “neutral”, while inferring to the army’s alleged attempts to favor the PML-N in upcoming by elections in Punjab.

“We have been hearing that neutrals are neutral. [But] according to our information, neutrals are not neutral. Please do us a favour [and] remain neutral. Specially I want to tell Brig Rashid that you should stay neutral. We have learnt that [at lower levels] neutrals are not neutral and they have colluded with the administration to create trouble for us.”