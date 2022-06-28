Pakistan to pay for ‘cheap’ Afghanistan coal in rupees: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said Pakistan has finalized the deal to import cheap coal from Afghanistan in rupees which would save precious foreign exchange.

He was addressing a dinner attended by leaders of the government’s coalitions partners at the Prime Minister’s House.

The prime minister criticized the previous government for not importing coal, oil and gas while the prices were low in the international market.

“[Now] the coal has become expensive and Pakistan is spending billions on importing coal to run power plants.”

He said the current government, for the past few weeks, had bee finalizing a plan to import coal from Afghanistan instead of South Africa.

A committee, headed by Khawaj Asif was formed to look into the matter, and I can tell you a meeting was today to bring coal from Afghanistan via Torkham and other border points, PM Sharif said.

The prime minister said the coal will begin arriving in July and gradually 100percent of power plants will run on this coal, he added.

“This will save Rs400b and will create economic opportunities for the logistics and railways.”

He also said that like coal, the prices of gas and oil have increased exponentially, forcing the government to consider alternative options.

He censured the previous PTI government for not buying LNG when it was available at $3 in spot market and $5 or $6 on long term contracts.

Now, the prime minister added, the gas has become expensive as Europe has bought LNG due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

He credited the long-term LNG deal with Qatar made during previous PML-N government, without which, he claimed, “the straits would have been more dire.”

However, he assured the coalition partners that the government is making all possible arrangements to overcome these challenges.

He said despite these challenges, the government announced relief for masses in the form of BISP subsidies and the government also plans to launch a solar power program.

In this budget, we have imposed direct taxes on affluent people for the first time in history which would generate Rs200billion, he added.

The previous PTI government brought the country on the verge of bankruptcy, but now the coalition government has successfully steered the country away from danger, he said.

The prime minister added that IMF laid down strict conditions but an agreement would be signed soon.

“Pakistan has avoided default but there are still mammoth challenges that lie in the wait.”

These are not easy tasks, but with Allah’s will, the coalition government will solve these crises and move towards prosperity, he added.