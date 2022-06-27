Watch Live

CTD arrests terrorist wanted for attacking Quaid-e-Azam’s Ziarat residency

He had a Rs1million price on his head
Mujeeb Ullah Jun 27, 2022
A Pakistani firefighter extinguishes a blaze which gutted a historical building in Ziarat, 80 kilometres southeast of Quetta, on June 15, 2013. Militants blew up a historic building in violence-plagued southwest Pakistan after shooting dead a guard in a predawn attack on June 15, officials said. The country’s founding father Mohammad Ali Jinnah spent his last days in the building, which was declared a national monument following his death, one year after Pakista

Law enforcement agencies have arrested a high profile terrorist who was alleged the key suspect in 2013 attack on Quaid-e-Azam residency in Balochistan’s Ziarat district, officials said.

The alleged terrorist was arrested from Harnai district in a raid conducted by Balochistan’s Counter Terrorism Department.

The suspect was part of a red book, a list of most-wanted terrorists routinely published by security agencies. He had a Rs1million price on his head.

On June 15, 2013, the historical Quaid-e-Azam Residency was attacked and completely burnt down by militants belonging to the Balochistan Liberation Army. The residency was later rebuild and brought back to its original glory by the government and was then inaugurated on August 14, 2014.

