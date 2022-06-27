CTD arrests terrorist wanted for attacking Quaid-e-Azam’s Ziarat residency

Law enforcement agencies have arrested a high profile terrorist who was alleged the key suspect in 2013 attack on Quaid-e-Azam residency in Balochistan’s Ziarat district, officials said.

The alleged terrorist was arrested from Harnai district in a raid conducted by Balochistan’s Counter Terrorism Department.

The suspect was part of a red book, a list of most-wanted terrorists routinely published by security agencies. He had a Rs1million price on his head.

On June 15, 2013, the historical Quaid-e-Azam Residency was attacked and completely burnt down by militants belonging to the Balochistan Liberation Army. The residency was later rebuild and brought back to its original glory by the government and was then inaugurated on August 14, 2014.