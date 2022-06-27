Imran Khan spent princely sum of Rs2b on media campaign during last days in office

Former prime minister Imran Khan spent as much as Rs2 billion under ‘emergency expenditures’ during his last days in the office to highlight the performance of his government, SAMAA TV’s Zulfiqar Mehto reported on Monday.

According to Mehto, Imran Khan decided to spend the ‘princely sum’ to highlight his government’s performance when he realized that he would not remain in the office soon after coalition partners of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced to part ways with him ahead of the no-confidence motion.

Budget documents submitted to the National Assembly show that Imran Khan approved a supplementary grant worth Rs2 billion for the information ministry.

The huge sum was granted for launching a comprehensive media campaign on government programs and projects.

Then-Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry was tasked to advertise the PTI government’s performance on electronic and digital media.

For this purpose, sources said that the information ministry prepared a list of television channels and social media platforms for disbursement of the amount.