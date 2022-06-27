Shortage of dentists compel PMC to reduce passing marks in entrance exams

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Monday laxed the criteria for admissions into dental programs in medical colleges, SAMAA TV reported.

The decision to reduce passing marks from 65percent to 55percent was made in the 12th meeting of the PMC.

According to the sources, the decision was made as the PMC is concerned about the rising vacant seats in the dental program in the country’s medical colleges.

In February, the PMC announced that the country’s private and government medical colleges failed to fill more than 28percent of the seats allocated to dental programs.

In Sindh, 1,566 seats, 1,331 seats in Punjab, 72 in Balochistan, 58 in Islamabad and 51 in Azad kashmir remained vacant.

Last years, medical and dental colleges of Sindh lowered the passing marks from 65percent to 50percent as majority seats remained vacant. However, the PMC, back then, refused to register aspirants who had secured less that 65 percent marks in the entrance exam.