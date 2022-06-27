G20 summit in IIoJK a ploy to hoodwink world: Sardar Ilyas

With reports that India was aiming to hold an event linked with the upcoming G20 summit in the disputed territory of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the head of the government in the independent state of Kashmir said New Delhi’s decision was a deliberate attempt to hoodwink the international community about the true scale of atrocities being perpetrated there.

“Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory,” stated Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas in a statement the other day.

Terming the ongoing Kashmir dispute as the cause and consequence of continued unrest and human rights violations in the region, he added that there is a dire need for the world in general, and G20 countries in particular, to come forward in a big way to resolve this lingering dispute.

G20 countries should take notice of the worst atrocities in human history and play their role in stopping the ongoing massacre in IIOJK, he urged.

The Kashmir issue, he said, must be resolved in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions which guarantee the right to self-determination for the people of Kashmir.

Referring to the abysmal situation in the IIOJK, the prime minister said that after August 5, 2019, India had virtually turned Kashmir into a military garrison where people have been deprived of their fundamental human rights.

Indian troops deployed across the length and breadth of IIOJK, he said, were killing innocent Kashmiris day in and day out without any inkling of accountability.

The international community, he said, must take notice of Indian state terrorism in IIOJK.

“India cannot deny the reality of occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, adding that the Indian government led by Narendra Modi was using its age-old tactics to hoodwink the world by distorting historical facts about Kashmir.

“India is the biggest terrorist country in the world which is engaged in genocide in occupied Kashmir,” the AJK prime minister said.

“The OIC and international organizations must play their effective role in bringing an end to human rights violations in Kashmir”, he said, adding that India has crossed all limits of barbarism and brutalities in the occupied Kashmir.

He said that the IIOJK was now the world’s most militarized zone.

“There are 900,000 Indian troops stationed there, India has committed serious crimes against humanity in occupied Kashmir”, he maintained.

He said that India’s hands were soaked with the blood of Kashmiris.

“More than 6,000 unnamed mass graves have been discovered in occupied Kashmir. Innocent Kashmiri people are martyred every day by Indian occupying forces, and women are raped,” Sardar Ilyas said.

He also accused the Indian government of changing the region’s demography.

“Since August 5, 2019, Indian occupation authorities have issued fake domiciles to more than 4.2 million Hindus to change the demographics of IIOJK.”