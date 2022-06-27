Pakistan players highlight top 10 strange dismissals in cricket

Ove the years, cricket has produced numerous moments where a batter was dismissed in an unusual manner.

The ongoing England, New Zealand Test series resulted in a freak dismissal of Henry Nicholls, which has once again revived the debate about who makes it to the top 10 list of weird dismissals in cricket.

SAMAA Sports takes a look at some of them below.

1- Andrew Jordaan ‘timed out’

According to cricket rules, after the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be in position to take guard or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within three minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out.

This rule came into effect when South African domestic team Eastern Province’s Andrew Jordaan, who was unbeaten at the close of play, couldn’t reach the ground due to torrential rain on the following day and was timed out by the umpires.

2- Inzamam-ul-Haq falling over his stumps

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq was dismissed after falling over his stumps during a Test match against England in 2006 at Headingly. The incident happened when he was trying to play a sweep shot against Monty Panesar.

3- Unfortunate Andrew Symonds

Former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds, who recently passed away, tried to smack Jehan Mubarak down the ground, however his shot struck non-striker Michael Clarke’s ankle which consequently resulted in a simple catch for Tillakaratne Dilshan at mid-wicket.

4- Azhar Ali’s bizarre dismissal

Azhar Ali was dismissed in bizarre fashion after being run out while chatting to his batting partner Asad Shafiq. The incident took place during the 2018 Abu Dhabi Test against Australia.

5- Inzamam obstructing the field

Making his second appearance on this list, Inzamam was also dismissed while obstructing the field during an ODI match in 2006 against India in Peshawar. He tried to swat away a throw by fielder Suresh Raina with his bat after which India appealed and successful sent the batter packing.

6- Graham Gooch handling the ball

England batting great Graham Gooch was guilty of handling the ball against Australia in 1993 at Old Trafford, Manchester. He pushed a ball, bowled by Merv Hughes, away from the stumps with his hand.

7- Misbah-ul-Haq’s jump

Misbah-ul-Haq jumped out of the way of a throw, which resulted in his run out, during a Test match against India at Delhi in 2007. The former Pakistan captain’s bat and feet were in the air when the ball crashed into the stumps.

8- Salman Butt’s unusual departure

Salman Butt became England spinner Shaun Udal’s first Test wicket in a weird manner during a Test match in 2005 at Multan. The left-hander edged a ball outside his off-stump, which hit Marcus Trescothick’s forehead before landing into the gloves of wicketkeeper Geraint Jones.

9- Mankading

Indian cricketer Vinoo Mankad ran out Australian wicketkeeper Bill Brown at the non-striker’s end after duly warning him for backing up too far during India’s 1947-48 tour of Australia.

10- Sangakkara hit wicket

Legendary Sri Lankan batter Kumar Sangakkara played a drive against Indian pacer RP Singh but he lost his bat, which swung over his head to hit the stumps. The incident took place in 2009 at Colombo.