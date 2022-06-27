France suspends Pakistan’s $107m debt

Pakistan has successfully negotiated and signed a debt suspension agreement to stop the outflow of $107 million as it battles a balance of payment crisis.

The amount was to be paid to France later this year after the previous government failed on the repayment, due between July and December 2021.

It will now be repaid over a period of six years, including a one-year grace period, in semi-annual installments.

The debt suspension agreement was inked under the G-20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) framework. Mian Asad Hayaud Din, federal secretary for the economic affairs division and Nicolas Galey, the ambassador of the French Republic to Pakistan signed the documents in Islamabad on Monday.

France has already suspended another debt of $261 million under a similar agreement.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, G-20 countries offered over $3.5 billion of debt repayment relief to Pakistan.

“The total amount of debt that has been suspended and rescheduled under the DSSI framework, covering the period from May 2020 to December 2021, stands at $3,688 million,” a government release said on Monday.

Pakistan has already concluded and signed 93 agreements with 21 bilateral creditors for the rescheduling of its debts under the G-20 DSSI framework, it said.

Already signed agreements cover debt suspension of $3.257 billion while the remaining bilateral agreements will be signed in the near future.