Minor student dies, five others injured in KP as school roof collapses

An eight-year-old student died while four other students and a laborer sustained serious injuries as the roof of a government school collapsed in Lower Dir in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Monday.

According to the SAMAA TV’s reporter, the incident occurred in the Maidan Tehsil of Lower Dir.

It was learned that the foundation of the school building had weakened due to the construction work near it.

As a result today, the structure’s roof collapsed resulting in death of a minor student and injuring others too.

According to the reporter, eight-year-old Javeria died in the incident while four other students as well as a laborer sustained serious injuries as the roof collapsed on them.

The injured victims were rescued from the debris and dashed to the hospital for treatment.

The injured have been reported to be out of danger.