Watch: Freak dismissals dominate England, New Zealand Test series

The ongoing Test series between England and New Zealand has seen some wonderful cricket between the two sides but couple of freak dismissals have been the talk of the town during the series.

On the first day of the Headingly Test, Henry Nicholls went down the pitch against Jack Leach in a bid to smack one through mid-on for four. However, the ball deflected off the middle of non-striker Daryl Mitchell’s bat and into the hands of Alex Lees at mid-off.

Nicholls lost his wicket because MCC Law 33.2.2.3 states that player will be out if a fielder catches the ball after it has touched the wicket, an umpire, another fielder, a runner or the other batter.

Meanwhile, on the fourth day of the same Test New Zealand tailender Neil Wagner fell in unusual fashion when replacement wicketkeeper Sam Billings, who only took the field as a Covid-19 replacement for Ben Foakes, grabbed an edge off Leach that had lodged between his legs.

Jack Leach took 10 wickets in a Test for the first time in his career before Ollie Pope and Joe Root set about leading England’s charge to a series whitewash of New Zealand at Headingley on Sunday.

England were 183-2 at stumps on the fourth day of the third and final Test, needing just a further 113 runs to reach a target of 296 on Monday’s last day.

Pope was 81 not out and Root, on his Yorkshire home ground, 55 not out, with the third-wicket pair having shared an unbroken stand of 132.

England will be firm favourites to wrap up a 3-0 series success over Test world champions New Zealand after chasing down stiff targets of 277 and 299 in five-wicket wins at Lord’s and Trent Bridge respectively.