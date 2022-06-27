Punjab govt issues gazette notification of new local bodies system

The Punjab government has issued gazette notification of the new local government system in the province as it removed various modifications introduced in the local government system by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The Punjab Local Government Bill 2022 was passed by the Punjab Assembly on June 24, and it was assented to by the Punjab Governor on the same date after which it reenacted into a law.

Salient features

In the Punjab Local Government Act 2022, the number of metropolitan corporations has been decreased from 11 to nine.

The authority for postings and transfers has been transferred to the Punjab local government minister from the secretary.

According to the notification, the local governments shall succeed property of the defunct local government.

The local governments will identify and demarcate the limits of each local area.

After the new census, the local governments will be authorized to carry out immediate demarcation.

Under the new Act, a municipal committee will comprise a population between 25,000 and 250,000 while the population exceeding it will get the status of a municipal corporation.

Under the same rule, Gujrat and Sialkot have lost the status of a metropolitan corporation.

The rural areas have been given the status of a district council.