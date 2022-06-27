Franchises reject Ramiz Raja’s claim over PSL’s profitability

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises have rejected the statement made by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja regarding the tournament’s profitability.

In a press conference on Friday, Raja had claimed that every franchise made a profit of Rs810 million during the seventh edition of the PSL.

However, Raja’s statement took the franchises by surprise, according to a report by Daily Express, as they believe that the PCB Chairman made the remark without taking into account the expenses.

The report added that an estimated amount of Rs420 million would be subtracted from the figure quoted by Raja due to player salaries, television production costs, travel and daily allowance, accommodation, coaches fees and event management expenditure.

Moreover, if franchise fees are also taken into account, many teams will not make a profit especially those which were sold at a higher value. The only way for some of the franchises to make a profit is if they are able to generate enough money from sponsorships.

The franchises are also yet to receive their income share from the PCB. According to PSL rules, 50 percent of the share should have been transferred to the franchises by May 5. According to sources, the delay is because PCB is still awaiting payments from some of the stakeholders.

However, PCB’s Chief Financial Officer Javed Murtaza has assured the franchises that 90 percent of the share will be transferred to the franchises in July next month.

The remaining 10 percent will be withheld till December this year, which is in line with PSL rules and regulations.