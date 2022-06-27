Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 4pm - SAMAA TV - 27 June 2022 Samaa News Headlines 4pm - SAMAA TV - 27 June 2022 Jun 27, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 4pm - SAMAA TV - 27 June 2022 Recommended Bizarre: US dollar declines in open market amid interbank gains Shortage of dentists compel PMC to reduce passing marks in entrance exams NCOC recommends people start wearing masks again in public spaces Related Stories ‘There was no pulse & his body had turned blue’: Heroic couple recall saving child’s life in Naltar For the thrill of life: Daredevil stuntman driving in ‘well of death’ WATCH: Tourist couple goes viral for saving a child’s life in Naltar Valley Most Popular Govt revises income tax slabs, learn how much tax is on your salary Islamabad police responds to PTI claims about ‘spy’ held from Bani Gala Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor are expecting a baby